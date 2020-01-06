Cybercrime police stations to focus on pending cases

With the inclusion of eight additional police stations across the city to deal with cybercrime and narcotics cases, the staff of the cybercrime police station situated at the city Police Commissioner’s office will no longer receive complaints. Instead, it will focus on pending cases.

Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (crime), said the station has registered over 10,000 cases. “The cybercrime police will register only important cases based on priority and magnitude, he added.

Many who had come to the police station with petitions were sent back, and directed to go to the jurisdictional DCP’s offices where the new cybercrime police stations have come up.