Cybercrime police book fraud for impersonating HC judge

July 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Division Cyber Crime Police have launched a probe to track down a cyber fraud for misusing the identity of High Court judge Justice G. Narendra, who is also the Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

Based on a complaint filed by the Deputy Secretary of KSLSA, Raghvendra Shettigar, the police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused charging him under IT Act, 2000, and also under 419 (impersonation), and 420 (cheating) under IPC on Friday.

Mr. Shettigar in his complaint said that the accused has misused the name, and the picture of Justice G. Narendra in his display picture on WhatsApp to mislead, and has been sending messages to people from that account. The police are now trying to track down the accused using his mobile number.