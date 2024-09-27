Online job fraud racket: Cyber police arrest 10

The Cybercrime Economic Offences and Narcotic (CEN) police, North Division, unearthed an online job fraud ring and arrested 10 people, all from Bengaluru.

The accused have been identified as Sayed Yayha, Umar Faruk, Mohamud Maheen, Mohamud Muzamil, Thejash, Chethan, Washim, Sayed Zaid, Sahi Abdul Anan and Omprakash. The police have recovered ₹1,74,000 cash, frozen ₹ 7,34,768 and seized 72 mobile phones, 182 debit cards, 2 laptops, 133 SIM cards of various companies and 127 bank passbooks from the gang.

The gang was caught following a complaint by a resident of T. Dasarahalli in CEN police station, North Division. The complainant had said that the an unknown person had messaged them on WhatsApp promising an online job and later sent various links and made him join a Telegram group. After that, he was given tasks to review various luxury hotels and pay ₹150 - 200 to submit those review reports. The unknown person would then transfer ₹400 - 500 to the account of the complainant. This continued for several days and the unknown person had transferred more money and earned the trust of the complainant.

Investment in crypto currency

The complainant was then misled and told that investment in crypto currency would bring him more profits and between June 20 and July 1, an amount worth ₹25,37,815 was transferred to the unknown person’s account. Eventually, the complainant demanded that they wanted their money back and the unknown person allegedly refused to send it. This was when the complainant realised that something was wrong and filed a complaint.

The police who then took up the investigation arrested seven of the 10 people involved in the racket on September 13 in R.T. Nagar and recovered 99 debit cards, 50 bank passbooks, 41 SIM cards, 1 laptop and 23 mobile phones along with cash. The accused then told the police that the remaining three members had gone to China to meet with other cyber fraudsters there and would return to Bengaluru on September 15. The trio were arrested by airport police on the same day and were handed over to the investigating officers.

The police also raided the paying guest (PG) accomodations of the accused and recovered several debit cards, SIM cards and mobile phones. They also conducted investigations in the ATMs where five accused members had committed fraud.

All the 10 accused were presented before the court on September 20 that directed them to judicial custody. The account numbers used by the accused in this case had figured in 122 such cases across the country.