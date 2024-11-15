Cyber police bust racket and recover ₹10.50 lakh worth mobile phones

A parcel, which was neither received nor could be sent back to the sender, helped the West division Bengaluru Cybercrime Economic Offences and Narcotic (CEN) police to bust a mobile theft racket.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 24, a manager of a courier company lodged a complaint with the Chandra layout police station regarding a parcel meant for Kerala on October 14. As the parcel was not received by anyone there, it came back to Bengaluru. The courier company then repeatedly contacted the sender who did not pick their calls. Hence, they opened the box and found 12 mobile phones in it. They brought the mobile phones to the police station.

Following investigation, the police nabbed a person from Bhadravathi and he was found to have sent the parcel. The court sent him to police custody for 12 days on October 31. When subjected to enquiry, the accused told the police that four of his acquaintances were stealing mobile phones from public events, fairs, and other crowded places. They handed over the stolen phones to him and these phones were sent to other states for resale by the accused through courier services.

The police seized 10 mobile phones from his residence in Bhadravathi. The accused revealed the identity of the person selling these stolen phones and the police arrested the seller in Kerala. They recovered 30 mobile phones from his shop there.

A total of 52 mobile phones, including 30 mobile phones from the seller, worth ₹10,50,000 were recovered in connection the case. Further probe is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.