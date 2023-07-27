ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber frauds misuse BIOCON CEO’s photo to create WhatsApp group

July 27, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police on Monday registered a case against an unknown person who misusing the profile of the BIOCON CEO and MD created a WhatsApp group and sent messages to the staff to buy gift cards.

The incident came to light when one of the staff members identified as Srikant Patil, also received an email from a person posing as Shreehas Tambe.

Suspecting something fishy, Srikant brought it to the notice of the higher ups. Inquiries revealed that the accused had used the name and profile picture of Mr. Tambe in his DP to create WhatsApp group and was communicating with the company staff.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown person charging him under IT Act and also under cheating and impersonation.

