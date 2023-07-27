HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyber frauds misuse BIOCON CEO’s photo to create WhatsApp group

July 27, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police on Monday registered a case against an unknown person who misusing the profile of the BIOCON CEO and MD created a WhatsApp group and sent messages to the staff to buy gift cards.

The incident came to light when one of the staff members identified as Srikant Patil, also received an email from a person posing as Shreehas Tambe.

Suspecting something fishy, Srikant brought it to the notice of the higher ups. Inquiries revealed that the accused had used the name and profile picture of Mr. Tambe in his DP to create WhatsApp group and was communicating with the company staff.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the unknown person charging him under IT Act and also under cheating and impersonation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.