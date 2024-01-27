GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyber frauds cheat finance company with unused mobile numbers

January 27, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Cyber Crime police have registered a case of impersonation against an unknown people for using unused mobile numbers to cheat a financial company and escaping after availing loans worth ₹13.7 lakh.

The fraud came to light when a bank employee, Ashok Krishna, contacted a person, identified as Venkatesh, for defaulting the loan. The staff got the shock of their life when Venkatesh clarified that he never availed any loan from their firm.

Verification found that the firm had generated a consumer durable loan, business loan, flexi loan through through the mobile numbers he was using in October last year.

After a few EMIs, when there was no response from the customer to repay, the staff tried to call him, but he was not reachable . The firm managed to locate his address and when confronted, Mr. Venkatesh clarified that he never taken any loans and had stopped using the mobile numbers against which the loan was generated and not even recharged them.

Mr. Krishna said that someone had misused those numbers to cheat the firm and availed the loan in Venkatesh’s name and escaped with the money .

The police suspect negligence on part of the firm in sanctioning the loan without due diligence, due to unhealthy competition and targets set for the employees. The cyber crime police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating and efforts are on to track down the accused.

 ₹2.41 lakh lost to cyber crooks

In another case, city-based realtor Seven Raj lost ₹2.41 lakh to cyber crooks who approached him posing as bank executives and made away with the money earlier this week. In his complaint, Seven Raj said that the accused asked him to get his KYC update for his bank account and threatened that the account would be blocked otherwise. Seven Raj agreed and followed the instructions, including sharing the OTP he had received. Within minutes, a total of ₹2.41 lakh had been deducted. The East Division Cyber Crime Police are trying to track down the accused based on the transaction details .

