Cyber fraud booked for creating fake FB account in the name of KAS officer

The accused had created a Facebook account in the name of Nagaraja KAS and sent messages to his friends

December 21, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Central cybercrime police are on the lookout for a cyber fraudster who, posing as a KAS officer, was trying to cheat people.

Based on the complaint filed by V. Nagaraja working at Khanija Bhavan, the police on Tuesday, registered a case against the unidentified person charging him under section 66C (identity theft) of the IT Act.

In his complaint, Mr. Nagaraja said that the accused had created a Facebook account in the name of Nagaraja KAS and sent messages to his friends stating that his “friend Santosh Kumar working in CRPF was getting transferred and wanted to sell the furniture for ₹60,000.” The accused had shared the contact number of Santosh Kumar and also the numbers for money transfer.

The fraud came to light when some friends of Nagaraja called him to check. Mr. Nagaraja also shared the contact number and the Unified Payments Interface numbers for further investigation.

