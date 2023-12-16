Cyber crook creates fake email ID of KSEEAB chairperson to issue official instruction

December 16, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

A conman posing as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEAB) chairperson sent instructions to the staff via email to complete a task given to them last Saturday.

The incident came to light a week later, when the officials brought it the notice of the chairperson, who ordered a probe before approaching the police.

Based on the complaint by Gopalakrishna H.N., a senior official from the board, the North Division Cyber Crime police have taken up a case against the unknown person charging him under Section 66 C ( identity theft) of the IT Act, 2000.

According to the police, the accused had created the mail under the name officiallmail1627@gmail.com and mailed it to the staff in the official list. The email contained generic instructions and nothing specific in nature. “Looks like it was attempt to test the waters or play a prank,“ a senior police officer said.

The police have written to the email provider seeking the source of the email to track down the accused .