GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyber crook creates fake email ID of KSEEAB chairperson to issue official instruction

December 16, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A conman posing as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEAB) chairperson sent instructions to the staff via email to complete a task given to them last Saturday.

The incident came to light a week later, when the officials brought it the notice of the chairperson, who ordered a probe before approaching the police.

Based on the complaint by Gopalakrishna H.N., a senior official from the board, the North Division Cyber Crime police have taken up a case against the unknown person charging him under Section 66 C ( identity theft) of the IT Act, 2000.

According to the police, the accused had created the mail under the name officiallmail1627@gmail.com and mailed it to the staff in the official list. The email contained generic instructions and nothing specific in nature. “Looks like it was attempt to test the waters or play a prank,“ a senior police officer said.

The police have written to the email provider seeking the source of the email to track down the accused .

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.