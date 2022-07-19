Cyber crime constable helps retired Lokayukta staff get back savings

July 19, 2022 21:49 IST

A conscientious constable from the cyber crime division went beyond his call of duty to save the life savings of a retired Lokayukta staff, who had shared the bank account details to a cyber fraud on the pretext of KYC update on Sunday.

Realising his mistake, G.V. Deshpande, a resident of Koramangala who retired as Deputy Registrar of enquiries, Lokayukta, rushed to the south east cyber crime police station to file a complaint. As it was Sunday, the station had skeletal staff, but to his luck, constable Ashraf Sab Pinjaar, who was on holiday, had came to the station for some work.

Mr. Ashraf decided to take it up and called the nodal officer of Canara Bank with a request to freeze the account. The nodal officer was also on holiday and in his hometown in Rajasthan, but agreed to help and after taking down the details of the account, the account was frozen, and the money was reverted.

Appreciating the quick action within the golden hour, DCP south east C.K. Baba felicitated Mr. Ashraf with a reward and certificate .

Reacting to the case, Mr. Baba urged people to know that no bank will call its customers for KYC update or to get the bank details . “Even if people get cheated by chance, they should alert the police station or the control room immediately. The golden hour is applicable to the police to act swiftly on cyber crimes and to freeze the account. Scamsters target vulnerable people like senior citizens and women,” he said.