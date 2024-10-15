CWRC directs Karnataka and T.N. to utilise water judiciously

The Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday directed Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to utilise water judiciously and conserve storage for next year.

As on October 14, 2024, the cumulative flow at Biligundlu from Karnataka was 216.9 tmcft as against the stipulated flow of 132.27 tmcft. Karnataka argued in CWRC that the excess flow at Biligundlu should be adjusted against the stipulated flows in the subsequent period. Karnataka also hoped that the existing storage in reservoirs and the favourable rainfall situation in the balance period of current water year would continue so that the farmers of the Cauvery basin will be benefitted, a note from Jayaprakash K., Technical Adviser to Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said.

However, Tamil Nadu reiterated that the excess flow recorded at Biligundlu is owing to the surplus from the major reservoirs of Karnataka. Therefore, Tamil Nadu requested CWRC to direct Karnataka to release stipulated flows as per final award of CWDT as modified by the Supreme Court, the note said. Eventually, CWRC directed both States to utilise water judiciously.