GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CWRC directs Karnataka and T.N. to utilise water judiciously

Published - October 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday directed Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to utilise water judiciously and conserve storage for next year.

As on October 14, 2024, the cumulative flow at Biligundlu from Karnataka was 216.9 tmcft as against the stipulated flow of 132.27 tmcft. Karnataka argued in CWRC that the excess flow at Biligundlu should be adjusted against the stipulated flows in the subsequent period. Karnataka also hoped that the existing storage in reservoirs and the favourable rainfall situation in the balance period of current water year would continue so that the farmers of the Cauvery basin will be benefitted, a note from Jayaprakash K., Technical Adviser to Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said.

However, Tamil Nadu reiterated that the excess flow recorded at Biligundlu is owing to the surplus from the major reservoirs of Karnataka. Therefore, Tamil Nadu requested CWRC to direct Karnataka to release stipulated flows as per final award of CWDT as modified by the Supreme Court, the note said. Eventually, CWRC directed both States to utilise water judiciously.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.