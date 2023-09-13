CWRC direction cannot be implemented without endangering drinking and irrigation needs of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah tells Centre in letter

September 13, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has told the Centre that the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) asking the State to release water at the rate of 5,000 cusecs daily cannot be practically implemented.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has said that it cannot be practically implemented without endangering the interest of farmers for irrigation and humans, and livestock depending on the Cauvery river system for drinking water.

Poor inflows

Pointing out that the State had complied with and respected the previous directions issued by CWMA/CWRC so far, he said, “It is brought to your notice that the majority of taluks in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka are reeling under severe drought conditions due to acute water stress due to failure of the southwest monsoon.” Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that between June 1 and September 11, the inflow into Karnataka reservoirs had been 104.27 tmcft as against the last 30 years average of 228.79 tmcft.

He has said that the shortfall was as high as 58.93% if the distress in the catchment up to Biligundlu was considered. “This has increased from 53.32% on August 24 to 58.93% on September 10 — in a span of 17 days. The IMD forecast for the next two weeks paints a grim picture and the IMD forecast shows the situation in the State in the next two weeks would not be any more promising.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah has also highlighted the situation in Tamil Nadu and the benefits that it would accrue from the northeast monsoon.

Opposition’s demand

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP on Wednesday urged the Congress government in the State to desist from yielding to pressure of the neighbouring Tamil Nadu to release the Cauvery waters. BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons in Haveri that the BJP would stand with the State government on the Cauvery issue if it stands firm on not releasing any more water.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also urged the government not to release water at any cost. “When there is no distress formula, distress is only for Karnataka. While Tamil Nadu enjoys, Karnataka has to follow orders. Is it not the responsibility of the CWMA/CWRC to understand the ground reality? Do they not have data on the violation of tribunal orders by Tamil Nadu that has expanded on its area under irrigation?” he said on social media platform X. He also blamed the failure of Karnataka government in handling the crisis.

