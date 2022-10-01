Customs officials in Bengaluru seize iPhones being smuggled

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 01, 2022 21:27 IST

The iPhones seized from a passenger who landed at BIA from Bangkok. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Customs Department officials on Saturday caught a man trying to smuggle smartphones and recovered 16 iPhones from him.

The passenger landed at Kempegowda International Airport from Bangkok and was walking out with his bag when the officials, based on a specific intelligence, intercepted him.

The police recovered the bag he was carrying and found iPhone 14 Pro Max along with the boxes. According to the police, each phone cost is estimated at around ₹96,000 outside India, while in the country, the phone costs much more. The Customs officials have taken the passenger into custody to ascertain his background and his network.

