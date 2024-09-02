ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials catch three Sri Lankan nationals for smuggling gold at KIA

Updated - September 02, 2024 08:48 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 08:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Bengaluru Air Customs on Saturday caught three Sri Lankan nationals, who were allegedly part of an international gold smuggling racket at Kempegowda International Airport.

The trio was intercepted as soon as they landed at KIA from Colombo. A team of officials discovered the gold concealed in paste form in their rectums. The total weight of the seized gold is 1,670.92 grams, valued at approximately ₹1.19 crore. The trio according to the officials worked as mules for the gold smuggling network.

