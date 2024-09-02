Customs officials catch three Sri Lankan nationals for smuggling gold at KIA

Officials of the Bengaluru Air Customs on Saturday caught three Sri Lankan nationals, who were allegedly part of an international gold smuggling racket at Kempegowda International Airport.

The trio was intercepted as soon as they landed at KIA from Colombo. A team of officials discovered the gold concealed in paste form in their rectums. The total weight of the seized gold is 1,670.92 grams, valued at approximately ₹1.19 crore. The trio according to the officials worked as mules for the gold smuggling network.

