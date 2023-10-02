ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials catch passengers trying to smuggle gold paste

October 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials on Sunday caught two passengers who landed at the Kempegowda International Airport allegedly trying to smuggle 250 grams of gold paste and powder concealed in their pants and body parts .

Based on intelligence inputs, the officials intercepted two passengers at the airport soon after they arrived from Colombo, Sri Lanka. A detailed probe and physical frisking led the officials to recover 74.5 grams of gold power concealed in the pants, while the other passenger had concealed egg shaped gold paste weighing 155.3 grams in the rectum.

The officials suspect that the two passengers were part of an international gold smuggling racket and working as carriers. The duo was supposed to hand over the gold to their contacts on arrival. The officials are investigating to ascertain their network .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US