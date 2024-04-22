GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Customs officials at KIA unearth attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas

April 22, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru Air Customs intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in a checked-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The Customs Department officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) unearthed a wildlife smuggling attempt by a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The passenger was detained at KIA for attempting to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas into the city.

Upon checking the passenger’s bag, Customs officials found that the passenger had concealed the reptiles in a checked-in bag.

“Bengaluru Air #Customs intercepted attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in checked-in bag of a pax arriving from Bangkok. Pax arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated,” Bengaluru Customs posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Species listed under CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) are subject to the provisions of the convention. This is not the first time officials have intercepted an attempt to smuggle wildlife from Bangkok.

In January 2022, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers intercepted three passengers from Bangkok at the KIA and recovered non-indigenous 18 animals (4 primates and 14 reptiles) from them. The passengers had attempted to smuggle the animals in their checked-in baggage.

In August 2022, Customs officials arrested a man carrying 234 reptiles, including pythons, chameleons, iguanas, turtles, and alligators besides recovering a carcass of a baby Kangaroo concealed in trolley bag

