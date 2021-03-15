Customers face problems as bank employees go on strike in twin cities

Opposing the Union government’s proposed privatisation of banks, bank employees staging a protest in Hubballi on Monday as part of a two-day nation-wide strike.

HUBBALLI

15 March 2021 22:35 IST

Most ATMs run out of cash quickly

Customers of various banks in the twin cities faced problems on Monday as banking services were affected following the two-day strike call given by bank unions opposing the proposed move of privatisation of banks and disinvestments.

With those requiring cash lining up in front of ATMs, a majority of such kiosks ran out of cash soon causing hardships to bank customers.

In both Hubballi and Dharwad, members of various bank unions took out protest marches and staged demonstrations raising slogans against the Union government and opposing the privatisation move and privatisation of public sector insurance companies.

In Dharwad, bank employees gathered in front of the main branch of State Bank of India on College Road and raised slogans against the Centre. The protesting bank employees said that nine bank unions had given the call for strike opposing the new policies of the Centre which were detrimental to Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). They said that the bank unions want the Union government to roll back the disinvestment plan aimed at mobilising ₹1.75 lakh crore for the Exchequer.

The protestors also raised slogans against the government for its decision on the merger of various public sector banks and termed the policy as retrograde. They said that the talks with the Union government had failed as the government had been firm on its privatisation proposal. The speakers said that the privatisation move would badly affect the banking sector and result in job losses.

Union office-bearers S.R. Rao, Jagadish Alkatti, Pradeep Doddmani, Shankar Uppin, Satish Mokashi and others led the protest.

A similar protest was staged in Hubballi with members of various bank unions staging a protest under the aegis of United Forum of Bank Unions. The protestors gathered in front of Union Bank near Ambedkar’s statue in Hubballi and opposed the privatisation move.

Union office-bearer Stephen Jayachandra alleged that privatisation of bank meant looting of public savings and the move would put savings of poor people in risk.

He termed the move as anti-people and anti-nation. Apart from bank union leaders, members of other organisations Mahesh Pattar, Devanand Jagadapur, Babajan Mudhol, Amruth Izare and others joined the protest.

They said that the purpose with which the banks were nationalised was being nullified now with the privatisation proposal. With the bank strike scheduled to continue on Tuesday, bank customers are further likely to face problems.