Drug case | Custody of actors Ragini, Sanjjanaa extended

CCB said they had crucial information on drug racket and had not cooperated with the investigation

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday obtained custody of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with four others for three more days (till Monday).

The accused were produced before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate through videoconferencing as the CCB sought five more days of police custody. The CCB said the accused had not cooperated with the investigation, and as they had crucial information about the drug racket, more time was needed to question them.

The defence argued that the CCB did not have any evidence, material or otherwise, and that it had arrested Ragini and Sanjjanaa merely based on the statement of the accused arrested earlier. The defence, hence, argued that their custody should not be extended.

However, the court gave the CCB custody of all six accused for three more days.

The police said they had not been able to elicit much information from their questioning of the two actors so far. CCB officials claimed that though they had incriminating evidence against the duo, they had failed to get a statement from the actors to corroborate the evidence.

They alleged that the investigating officers were having a a tough time as Ragini and Sanjjanaa had created a ruckus while undergoing a medical test at K.C. General Hospital on Thursday. This led the police to seek custody of the accused to question them further, sources said.

Meanwhile, the CCB has arrested Prateek Shetty, an alleged drug peddler who was earlier arrested by the Banaswadi police in 2018. Shetty allegedly had contact with the accused arrested by the CCB and supplied drugs to them for their high-end parties.

The CCB also arrested Aditya Agarwal, another alleged peddler and a close associate of party planner Viren Khanna. According to the police, Adtiya, who was residing in Bengaluru, used to help Khanna organise parties and also procure drugs for him.

The CCB officials also summoned film producer Prashanth Sambargi to appear before them for questioning. Sambargi had earlier accused Sanjjanaa of having links with the drug racket before the CCB arrested her.