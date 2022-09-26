Custody extended of youths held for link with ISIS

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
September 26, 2022 18:35 IST

The police custody of two youths arrested on charges of having links with the banned ISIS has been extended up to September 30. Syed Yasin and Maaz Muneer Ahmed were arrested by the Shivamogga police on September 19 and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad told The Hindu that the police presented the accused before the court on Monday and sought the extension of their police custody. “The court has extended the police custody of the accused up to September 30. This will help us for further investigation,” he said. The officer said the efforts to arrest Shareek, the prime accused in the case, were still on.

The accused were allegedly in touch with ISIS through messaging applications. They downloaded the content shared by the ISIS media cell and they carried out a trial blast on the bank of River Tunga in Shivamogga city. They also had plans of criminal act intending to damage public property, according to the police.

