GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Custard apple flooding markets in Yadgir and Shorapur

Custard apple trees grow in hilly areas. They yield fruits during August to November

Published - September 30, 2024 10:53 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of men and women can be seen selling custard apples near bus terminals in Yadgir and Shorapur in north Karnataka.

Hundreds of men and women can be seen selling custard apples near bus terminals in Yadgir and Shorapur in north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Custard Apple, which is known locally as Sitaphal, has been flooding the markets, especially in Shorapur and Yadgir cities in Karnataka.

Custard apple trees grow in hilly areas. They yield fruits during August to November. Each tree yields anywhere between 50 and 100 fruits, which later ripen naturally. The yield is more when there is sufficient rainfall.

The Forest Department auctions blocks of custard apple trees in its jurisdiction once every two years. The highest bidder is allowed to pick the fruits.

Hundreds of men and women were seen selling custard apples near bus terminals in Yadgir and Shorapur. The trees can be found in plenty in the hill stations in these two taluks.

“We picked the nuts and kept them in a dark place in our home to ripen. Sometime, nuts will ripen in the tree naturally. Such fruits are transported directly to the market for sale,”said Sunithabai, a fruit vendor.

Presently, each custard apple sells for ₹5 to ₹10.

“Custard apples are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are packed with fibres, minerals, and vitamins, among other vital nutrients. Therefore, the fruit is good for health and can prevent many diseases. Diabetics can also eat the fruit in moderate amounts,” said Veeresh Jaka, a family physician.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:53 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / agriculture / economy, business and finance / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.