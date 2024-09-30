Custard Apple, which is known locally as Sitaphal, has been flooding the markets, especially in Shorapur and Yadgir cities in Karnataka.

Custard apple trees grow in hilly areas. They yield fruits during August to November. Each tree yields anywhere between 50 and 100 fruits, which later ripen naturally. The yield is more when there is sufficient rainfall.

The Forest Department auctions blocks of custard apple trees in its jurisdiction once every two years. The highest bidder is allowed to pick the fruits.

Hundreds of men and women were seen selling custard apples near bus terminals in Yadgir and Shorapur. The trees can be found in plenty in the hill stations in these two taluks.

“We picked the nuts and kept them in a dark place in our home to ripen. Sometime, nuts will ripen in the tree naturally. Such fruits are transported directly to the market for sale,”said Sunithabai, a fruit vendor.

Presently, each custard apple sells for ₹5 to ₹10.

“Custard apples are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are packed with fibres, minerals, and vitamins, among other vital nutrients. Therefore, the fruit is good for health and can prevent many diseases. Diabetics can also eat the fruit in moderate amounts,” said Veeresh Jaka, a family physician.