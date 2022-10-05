Curtains fall on Grand Mysuru Dasara

All roads led to city of palaces to watch the Jamboo Savari that marks the end of ‘Naada Habba’

A sea of humanity at the Jamboo Savari with the elephant Abhimanyu, flanked by Kaveri and Chaitra, carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the golden howdah in Mysuru on on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

After two successive low-key festivities, a grand Dasara finale unfolded in the city of palaces on Wednesday as a sea of humanity watched the celebrated Jamboo Savari, marking the end of ‘Naada Habba’ celebrations. With this, the 10-day cultural extravaganza of Mysuru Dasara came to a close.

Crowds turned up in mammoth numbers to witness the iconic Vijayadashami procession which was confined to the palace in 2020 and 2021. The palace vicinity was jam-packed and the number of people exceeded the number of passes issued for the finale. The procession route from the palace to Bannimantap was also overcrowded as people thronged the city to glimpse the Jamboo Savari marching on the ‘Raja Marga’.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and others making floral offerings to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari carried by elephant Abhimanyu during Vijayadashami procession in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Dasara procession got off to a start with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performing Nandi Dwaja puja, a custom being practiced since generations, at 2.25 p.m. at Jayarama Gate of the palace. He was accompanied by his family members and some of his Cabinet colleagues, and MLAs.

The colourful cultural pageantry unfolded thereafter starting with the majestic march by the caparisoned Nishane elephants led by veteran Arjuna, and comprising Gopalaswamy, Bheema, Mahendra, and Dhananjaya.

There were tableaux from 31 districts, four from the tableaux committee and 12 from various government departments and institutions. In total, the procession had 120 participants, including tableaux and diverse cultural troupes drawn from various parts of the State.

The first tableau, from Bagalkot district, showcased Mudhol hounds, which were inducted by the Indian Army, the famous Ilkal sari and Aihole temple. The famous Basavanagudi temple’s Kadalekai Parishe was portrayed in Bengaluru Urban’s tableau. The Anubhava Mantapa that is coming up at a cost of ₹Rs 500 crore in Basavakalyan was represented in the tableau of Bidar. A large bust of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was part of Chamarajanagar’s tableau that portrayed the district’s wildlife treasure. The late actor was the district’s brand ambassador and the display evoked huge applause.

Another striking tableau was from Mysuru district that represented the famous Somanathapura temple that is vying for UNESCO world heritage tag. The tableaux from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya and Kodagu and from other districts also attracted the spectators.

Among the cultural troupes, the performance by Nagari artistes – the drummers – was overwhelming with their beats. Beesu Kamsale, Keelukudure, Suggi Kunita, Puja Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Hagalu Vesha, Jaggale Mela, Tamate Nagaari, Karadi Majalu, Gombe Kunita, Dollu Kunita, and Somana Kunita were a few other cultural troupes which caught the attention of the onlookers.

The most-awaited moment arrived as the stately tusker Abhimanyu entered the procession majestically carrying the 750 kg golden howdah with the ‘utsava murthi’ of Goddess Chamundeshwari, flanked by Chaitra and Kaveri elephants, receiving a thunderous cheer.

The Chief Minister flagged off the Jamboo Savari, showering flower petals on the idol from an elevated platform in front of the palace at 5.35 p.m. This was followed by a 21-cannon salute that reverberated in the palace vicinity as Abhimanyu raised its trunk as a mark of respect.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, Mayor Shivakumar, Ministers S.T. Somashekar, V. Sunil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham and Police Commissioner Chandragupta were present.

Abhimanyu and ‘kumkhi’ elephants exited the palace gate marching imperially on the ‘Raja Marga’ to reach Bannimantap. The procession inside the palace lasted for over three hours. Despite the presence of a strong police force, there was disorder on the palace premises with crowds thronging the procession path, blocking the spectators’ view.