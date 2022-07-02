Curtain raiser of start-up summit on July 4

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 22:07 IST

A curtain raiser event for Mysuru Start-up Pavilion and Summit has been organised here on July 4.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, will inaugurate the event and Madan Padaki, Founder and CEO, 1BRIDGE, and President, TiE Bengaluru, will deliver the key-note address.

TiE Mysuru, SJCE-STEP, CII, Yi and KDEM have jointly organised the curtain raiser at the Vignana Bhavan, Manasagangotri, at 5 p.m.

Mysuru Start-up Pavilion and Conclave will be held on August 5, 6 and 7 and it offers new and upcoming companies (Start-ups, MSME), an exposure, networking, customer connection, potential collaboration, investor and ecosystem reach, a note said here.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, TiE Mysuru President and Founder and CEO ExcelSoft D. Sudhanva, JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath and others will be present.