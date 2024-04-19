Curtain raiser event for TiE Global Summit 2024 in Mysuru on Apirl 20

April 19, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

TiE Mysuru, a chapter of the global network for entrepreneurs, will be holding a Curtain raiser event in Mysuru on April 20 for the upcoming TiE Global Summit 2024.

The Curtain Raiser event, which seeks to showcase Mysuru’s vibrant innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, features a keynote address by inventor of the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine Arunachalam Muruganantham, Lifetime Achievement awards for entrepreneurs Jagannath Shenoi and Alok Gupta, besides panel discussions on “Mysuru to the World” and “Mysuru Startups – Building for Bharath”.

According to a press statement here, the curtain raiser event will be headlined by a keynote address from Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur and inventor of the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine. He was described as a “champion for menstrual hygiene awareness”, who has been instrumental in empowering over a million women. His innovation is expected to reach over 70 countries by the end of 2024, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jagannath Shenoi, who will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, is also the winner of 2018 “valuable citizen of Mysuru” award, the statement said while adding that Dr. Shenoi’s “successful journey exemplifies the spirit of building businesses while enriching lives”.

Alok Gupta, an entrepreneur also chosen for Lifetime Achievement award is a promoter and Director Emeritus (R and D) of Glowtronics Pvt Ltd. “Dr. Gupta’s leadership has led to the development of innovative products across various sectors from TVs and lighting to medical systems,” the statement said.

While the panel discussion on “Mysore to World” will explore how Mysuru’s unique heritage and innovation can contribute to the global stage, the panel discussion on “Mysore Startups – Building for Bharath” will delve into the potential of Mysuru’s startup ecosystem to contribute to India’s growth story.

The panelists for the discussion on “Mysore to the World” will have Raghavendra Pai, founder of Vedavyasa Yoga Foundation, N.V. Krishnamurthy, Founder of Prajna Kuteera Ayurveda Centre, and R.G. Singh, partner of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana, the panel discussion on “Mysore Startups – Building for Bharath” will feature Chaitra Narayan of Kodagu Agritech, Vinay Babu, Founder of Briezi Insuretech Pvt Ltd., and Adarsh Sudhindra, Founder of enhanzED.

The winners and finalists of TiE University 2024, a event designed to nurture young entrepreneurs, will also be felicitated at the event.

For more information and registration for the TiE Mysuru Curtain Raiser event, interested persons can contact Mahesh Kattale, executive director, TiE Mysuru chapter on 9448154063.

