ADVERTISEMENT

Curtailment of Namma Metro train services today 

September 28, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), will curtail metro train services on 29 September full day between K.R. Pura and Garudacharpalya also in view of Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection between Challaghatta and Kengeri.

However, the train service will be available only between Garudacharpalya and Whitefield (Kadugodi) BMRCL stated in a release on Thursday. There will be no changes of train on Greenline.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday in a release, said, Namma Metro services will not be available from Kengeri to Mysuru Road metro station for the whole day. However, train services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Krishnarajapura stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US