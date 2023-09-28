Curtailment of Namma Metro train services today 

September 28, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), will curtail metro train services on 29 September full day between K.R. Pura and Garudacharpalya also in view of Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection between Challaghatta and Kengeri.

However, the train service will be available only between Garudacharpalya and Whitefield (Kadugodi) BMRCL stated in a release on Thursday. There will be no changes of train on Greenline.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday in a release, said, Namma Metro services will not be available from Kengeri to Mysuru Road metro station for the whole day. However, train services will be available between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road stations and between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Krishnarajapura stations.

