Current partial lockdown not helping: Health Minister

K. Sudhakar asks people to cooperate in bringing down COVID-19 cases

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Thursday said the current partial lockdown has not been helpful as people are not cooperating.

“The government alone cannot do anything. Despite restrictions, people are moving around freely without valid reason. How will the cases come down? Similar stringent measures have worked in Maharashtra and cases declined after 43 days. We have completed just one week into the partial lockdown and if people cooperate, cases will reduce here too,” he said.

However, he warned that if people continue to violate the partial lockdown norms, it will become inevitable for the government to impose a total lockdown. “We will discuss this with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and he will take a final call after May 12,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has said that the State should impose a total lockdown from Friday and not wait till May 12.

“If the State does not go into a total lockdown, it will become impossible for the healthcare system to match infrastructure with the speed of transmission. We do not know why the government wants to wait till May 12 to take a decision. Moreover, COVID-19 experts have also recommended that a total lockdown is required now,” said PHANA president H.M. Prasanna.

Mr. Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, had said that though curfew has been imposed, the State was awaiting further instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is quite natural for the Centre to issue directions during this time. We will follow it,” he had said.