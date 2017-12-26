Current education system breeding intolerance: Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama held the present education system responsible for the religious intolerance in the nation.

After delivering a speech on “Relevance of Universal Ethics for the Modern Age” and interacting with the people from all quarters of society at Tumkur University in Tumakuru on Tuesday, he said that the existing education system given by the British is inadequate to address the present religious intolerance. An education system which inculcates respect towards other religions and faiths, and promotes brotherhood among the people of different religions can bring peace in society.

Responding to a question on attacks on Dalits and Muslims in the name of cow protection, the Dalai Lama said any kind of violence in the name of religion and faith is totally wrong. He further said that it is all due to the caste system prevailing in the society. He said the influence of feudal system and the ruling class is the main cause for casteism and violence in society.

He called upon the youth to make India strong and peaceful with cultural and moral values, religious tolerance, and universal brotherhood. He said young Indians have the responsibility and opportunity to bring peace in the nation thereby setting an example to the world. Young India has to give importance to the ancient knowledge of India which promotes religious harmony and inner peace, he added.

Vice-Chancellor of Tumkur university, Prof. Jayasheela, Tenzin Choesang Rinpoche of Sera Jey Monastic University, Geshe Thupten Wangchuck, chief secretary of Sera Jey Monastic university, and others were present.