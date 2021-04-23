Curfew is meant to break the chain of virus transmission: Minister

President of Rotary Club Hubballi Surendra Porwal exchanging MoU with Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani in the presence of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi on Friday.

HUBBALLI

23 April 2021 21:00 IST

It is based on the recommendations of the technical advisory committee, says Jagadish Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the curfew has been imposed in the State with the objective of breaking the chain of transmission, based on the recommendations of the technical experts advisory committee.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in the formal handing over of the new Kidney Transplantation and Dialysis Centre set up by Rotary Club of Hubballi at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Shettar said that the restrictions will cause inconvenience to the general public but they were necessary to prevent further health hazard.

Mr. Shettar said that the new positive cases of the pandemic had increased at a fast pace forcing imposition of these measures.

The Minister clarified that there was no shortage of beds in Dharwad district. “The Deputy Commissioner will personally visit private hospitals to inspect and decide the number of beds to be earmarked for COVID-19 patients. A district-level meeting will be held to discuss this,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the unlike during the first wave, private hospitals were cooperating with the district administration in treating COVID-19 patients and the tariff fixed earlier for treatment at private hospitals will continue.

He said that extensive awareness programmes will be conducted to sensitise the general public on COVID-19 guidelines. And, political parties should also come out with constructive suggestions in fighting the pandemic.

Mr. Shettar said that he will ask his colleagues to follow the guidelines properly. To a query, he said that the process of issuing passes for holding marriages will be simplified.

Inaugurated

Earlier, the Minister formally inaugurated the Kidney Transplantation and Dialysis Centre set up by Rotary Club of Hubballi at a cost of ₹40 lakh. In his presence, president of Rotary Club Surendra Porwal handed over a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pertaining to the centre to Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani.

Promising assistance in getting necessary clearance for kidney transplantation, Mr. Shettar said that KIMS Hospital had earned a name for itself in this time of a crisis by providing healthcare services to all.

And, there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injection in the hospital, he added.

Mr. Porwal said that so far the club has donated medical equipment worth ₹1.50 crore under various projects and it will continue to extend assistance as the hospital catered to the needy.

KIMS Medical Superintendent Arunkumar, Administrator Rajashree Jainapur, Head of Nephrology Department Venkatesh Moger, Rotary Club office-bearers Mahadev Karmari, Arvind Kubsad, Raviraj Raikar, Chanrantimath and others were present.