Curfew impact: DKMUL sends about one lakh litres of milk to Hassan, Dharwad for converting into powder

The three-day curfew imposed under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 turned violent on Thursday hit hard the Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (DKMUL).

It sent at least one lakh litres of milk collected from farmers to Hassan and Dharwad milk unions for conversion into milk powder on Friday and Saturday, according to its president Raviraj Hegde.

He told presspersons here on Monday that its sale of milk came down by around 65,000-70,000 litres on Friday and Saturday while sale of curds dipped by 10,000-12,000 litres on the two days.

Mr. Hegde said distribution vans of the union were unable to distribute the milk and it had to divert the milk to Hassan and Dharwad milk unions for conversion into milk powder.

“We lose at least ₹9 to ₹10 per litre of milk when it is converted to milk powder,” he said.

Some of the milk accumulated was converted into Trupti, long-shelf-life milk, and flavoured milk that the DKMUL marketed.