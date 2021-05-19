Chikkamagaluru district administration has announced stricter lockdown for five days from tomorrow. The number of participants in marriage programmes has been reduced to 10. No vehicles, except those engaged in medical and other emergency services, will be allowed to hit the road. The new restrictions will be in force from 10 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on February 24.
Curbs tightened in Chikkamagaluru
Hassan,
May 19, 2021 17:55 IST
