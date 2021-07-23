Curbs on vehicular movement in ghat stretch

The incessant rains in the Malnad region have hit vehicular movement on two major ghats that connect Dakshina Kannada with the rest of the State. Shiradi Ghat on National Highway 75 has been closed for all types of vehicles as a portion of the highway caved in near Donigal on Thursday. Similarly, Chikkamagaluru district administration banned night traffic on the Charmadi Ghat stretch with effect from Friday.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish issued an order on Friday banning vehicles between Maranahalli and Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk till further orders. This applies to all types of vehicles.

The administration has suggested alternative routes for travellers to Dakshina Kannada. Those travelling by light motor vehicles – car, jeep, tempo, mini-van, two-wheelers, KSRTC buses (ordinary), ambulance vehicles and six-wheel luggage carriers can take the Hassan-Belur-Mudigere-Charmadi Ghat route. Heavy vehicles such as Rajahamsa, Airavata, bullet tankers, cargo containers, long chassis vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, multi-axel truck trailers and all other luggage-carrying heavy vehicles have to take the Hassan-Arkalgud-Kushalnagar-Sampaje-Mangaluru route. In both the routes, the travellers have to maintain the speed between 30 km to 40 km per hour, the order said.

Similarly, Chikkamagaluru district administration has banned movement of all types of vehicles on Charmadi Ghat stretch of National Highway 73 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Light motor vehicles will be allowed on the stretch only between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. However, these restrictions do not apply to vehicles offering emergency services.