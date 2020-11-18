Karnataka

Curbs on vehicles

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has prohibited tourist vehicles to Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in Chikkamagaluru taluk between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on November 26, in the wake of Datta Jayanti programme by Srirama Sene workers.

A press release issued by the DC’s office here on Wednesday said the entry of tourists would be banned on the day. The devotees visiting the place would be allowed to have darshana of paduka of Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the day.

The administration would arrange drinking water, medical facility, toilet and other necessities for the devotees on the day. The devotees would not be allowed to carry camera, video camera inside the cave shrine, the release added.

