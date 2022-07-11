Curbs on vehicles in hilly ranges of Chikkamagaluru

DC imposes restrictions in tourist destinations

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has restricted the movement of vehicles in the hilly ranges that include Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, Seethalayyanagiri, Mullayyanagiri among other tourist destinations in Chikkamagaluru taluk due to heavy rains. Only 300 vehicles or 1,200 visitors would be allowed to these places in a day in two shifts as there are chances of landslips and uprooting of trees due to heavy rains and high speed wind.

Deputy Commissioner K.N.Ramesh, on Monday, issued an order to this effect. Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., only 150 vehicles would be allowed to visit the tourist destinations in the hill ranges. And, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. another 150 vehicles would be allowed. Those travellers who had booked the homestays in advance have to furnish proof of their booking to travel. However, these restrictions do not apply to local residents. The DC, in the order, said the owners of resorts, hotels, lodges and home-stays should ensure the restrictions were followed effectively. Any violation would attract legal action, he warned.

Holiday

Many parts of Tirthahalli, Sagar and Hosanagar taluks have been receiveing heavy rains. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has declared a holiday for schools in these taluks on Tuesday. The schools in Chikkamagaluru, Kalasa, Sringeri, Koppa, N.R.Pura and Mudigere taluks in Chikkamagaluru will remain closed on Tuesday as well.