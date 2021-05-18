Curbs on shops selling essentials

Hassan

18 May 2021 13:47 IST

H

The Hassan district administration has decided to allow shops that sell essential items to open only three days in a week, as the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise.

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is Minister in charge of the district, announced this in Hassan on Tuesday. The public will be allowed to purchase essential items on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Advertising

Advertising