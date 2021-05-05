Karnataka

Curbs on shops doing business

The Hassan district administration has decided to allow shops to open only for three days a week, as the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in the district.

The shops will be allowed to do business between 6 a.m and 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who is also in charge of the district, in Hassan on Wednesday. “If we follow this we can bring the cases under control within a month. We will also open COVID-19 care centres in government hostels”, the Minister said.

