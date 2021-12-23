Curbs on hotels over year-end events questioned

The Hotel Owners’ Association in Mysuru has questioned the rationale behind permitting the annual flower show on the premises of Mysuru palace amidst the Omicron scare when the government has imposed curbs on New Year celebrations citing the outbreak of the new variant.

The Mysore Palace Board is holding the flower show from December 25 to January 2 coinciding with Christmas and the New Year. The event in 2020 was not held due to a pandemic. The 2021 event has been confined to only those who are fully vaccinated, according to the organisers.

“We don’t understand the guidelines issued by the government when events like flower shows that attract a large number of people are permitted. We have also heard about fireworks display welcoming the New Year at the palace. Such events can attract crowds and result in gatherings,” said Association president C. Narayana Gowda.

In a statement here, he sought to know whether there are any separate guidelines for the district administration and hotels with regard to the compliance with COVID-19 protocols since the curbs on Christmas and New Year celebrations are confined to the hotel industry. “Is it reasonable to single out hotels on New Year celebrations,” he asked.

Mr. Gowda urged the government to withdraw the curbs imposed on the celebrations.