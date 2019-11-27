Curbs on Datta Jayanti organisers

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam has issued an order imposing restrictions on the organisers of Datta Jayanti atop Bababudangiri Hills. The organisers have been asked to follow the instructions in the interest of maintaining law and order in the district.

The three-day Datta Jayanti begins on December 10.

The organisers have to inform the tahsildars and police officers well in advance about the procession, Datta Maladharane programme and related events to be held as part of Datta Jayanti celebrations. The organisers have to conduct the programmes within the place designated by the officers.

The participants are not allowed to carry lethal weapons during the procession. The organisers should ensure the public are not affected by the event. Those participating in the procession should not raise slogans objectionable to any group of people or community. Display of banners and buntings on government properties is prohibited.

The DC said organisers should ensure the participants do not damage any religious structures at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy dargah, during the visit to the shrine to have Datta paduka darshana. The organisers should complete their programme on all three days before 7 p.m., the order said.