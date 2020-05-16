Curbs eased in Nanjangud, nine CZs still remain

Even as many curbs had been eased in Nanjangud town with the freeing of several containment zones, life in thee temple town, which once had about 74 COVID-19 cases, was slowly returning to normal.

Only nine containment zones remain in the town and commercial activities had been permitted barring the containment zones which are also expected to be freed from the curbs by the end of this month.

Many industries had resumed operations though with limited staff in tune with the social distancing norms.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said the curbs on movement on the National Highway connecting the town from Mysuru which is now out of bounds for travellers barring those working in the town and the people engaged in essential services, may be lifted soon.

Only those with valid passes issued by their employers and the industries are allowed to enter the town for work.

Since the first case reported from the Jubilant Pharma in Nanjangud on March 26, the town was in the grip of Coronavirus as 74 cases were linked to the company employees and their contacts. Nanjangud emerged as a COVID-19 cluster because of multiple cases.

After remaining in strict lockdown and containment for nearly two months, the people of Nanjangud are heaving a sigh of relief, thanks to zero active cases.

Joint Director of Industries Lingaraju said 50 per cent of industries in the district, including the large and medium ones in Nanjangud, have resumed operations. “The rest are expected to begin operations by next week. They had been told to follow SOPs at the sites and ensure strict social distancing,” he said.