Curbs ease in some districts from today

Bengaluru

14 June 2021 00:22 IST

Over a month after the lockdown was imposed, parts of the State will cautiously reopen on Monday even as restrictions continue in 11 districts that have reported a higher positivity rate. The return of people to Bengaluru ahead of the partial lifting of lockdown, however, has left the administration apprehensive.

“I will speak to officials about increasing testing in Bengaluru and will do whatever needs to be done,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question on people returning to the city in big numbers and without testing.

On Sunday evening, the government also clarified that except for industrial establishments, no other establishments/offices are permitted to open.

Advertising

Advertising

“From now on, it will be managing the numbers. Future unlocking, allowing non-essential businesses to open, will depend on how the next week passes by,” the sources said, adding that the key would be to watch how people also adhered to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

“There is desperation in the business community since business for two months has been lost. There could be attempts by non-essential retailers to open. If the numbers go up, the government might have to intervene again,” they said.