Curb the menace of middlemen, says chairperson of SC/ST and Nomadic Communities Development Corporation

Pallavi G., chairperson of Karnataka Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation, held a meeting with officials and members of various community organisations in Belagavi on Saturday.

She urged officers of the Social Welfare Department to take steps to curb the menace of middlemen in government offices. “We have received some complaints of intermediaries harassing beneficiaries. Officers should rid their offices of such persons,” she said.

She urged officers to conduct a proper census of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in the district. She said district officials should direct banks to release loans to beneficiaries selected under various government schemes. Grants for schemes that are already approved should be utilised adequately, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.