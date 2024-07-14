GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Curb the menace of middlemen, says chairperson of SC/ST and Nomadic Communities Development Corporation

Conduct census of nomadic communities, she says

Published - July 14, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Pallavi G., chairperson of Karnataka Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Development Corporation, held a meeting with officials and members of various community organisations in Belagavi on Saturday.

She urged officers of the Social Welfare Department to take steps to curb the menace of middlemen in government offices. “We have received some complaints of intermediaries harassing beneficiaries. Officers should rid their offices of such persons,” she said.

She urged officers to conduct a proper census of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in the district. She said district officials should direct banks to release loans to beneficiaries selected under various government schemes. Grants for schemes that are already approved should be utilised adequately, she said.

