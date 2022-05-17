‘’Curb divisive forces’ entry into Mandya’

Progressive organisations in Mandya staged a demonstration on Tuesday and sought a ban on the entry of people stoking communal disharmony.

They said the recent statements of Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and Kali Mutt seer Rishi Kumar of Chikkamagaluru were sowing seeds of divisiveness in society and hence their entry to Mandya district should be banned. The two had issued controversial statements over the historic Jamia Masjid mosque in Srirangapatna.

The Kali Mutt seer and Pramod Muthalik should be barred permanently from entering the district to uphold harmony, said the activists who staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the town.

Mandya district has an agrarian character and people of all religions live peacefully but the statements of these two leaders was not only instigating the youth but were creating fissures in society which was dangerous, said the organisations. The demonstration was led by DSS leader Guruprasad Keregodu, Raitha Hitarakshnana Samithi leader Sunanda Jairam and others. They also submitted a memorandum in support of their demands to the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya S.Ashwathi and SP N.Yathish.

