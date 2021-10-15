Cultural troupes, tableaux add colour to Jamboo Savari

Themes on Independence, vaccination, MUDA schemes catch the eye

This year’s Jamboo Savari at the palace had many cultural troupes and tableaux despite being a low-key event.

As the pandemic situation is comparatively better than last year, the Dasara Festival Committee permitted more participants in the famous procession marking Vijayadashami, the triumph of good over evil.

In a normal year, the Jamboo Savari used to have at least 30-35 cultural troupes and over 25 tableaux besides 10-12 elephants, portraying the State’s rich cultural and folk diversity. The more-than-three-hour long procession used to conclude at Bannimantap, traversing a 5-km distance from the palace.

With the pandemic still not over, the Jamboo Savari was confined to the palace and the finale finished in less than an hour. The celebrations were aimed at keeping the centuries-old tradition alive.

The total number of troupes in Jamboo Savari were 20, including five tableaux. A tableau on “Azadi Ka Amrutha Mahotsava '', marking the country’s 75th independence day celebrations, was one of them.

Other tableaux had different themes. There was a tableau from Mysore Urban Development Authority on its group housing project aimed at meeting the housing needs of the people of Mysuru. With the city expanding at a faster pace, triggering the demand for housing, the MUDA has focused its attention on promoting vertical growth, building affordable apartments.

Like last year, this year too there was a tableau for spreading the message on COVID-19, which is the cause for low-key Dasara celebrations. The tableau from the Health Department highlighted the importance of vaccination, hand hygiene, healthy foods and much more.

A combined tableau from the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture gave a peek into the schemes/programmes, especially the crop survey by farmers which is described as a “model”. Another tableau was “Ane Bandi” (elephant wagon) in which the musicians performed during the procession and another one on the importance of safeguarding the environment with strict ‘no’ to cutting trees.

After the Nishane and Naupath elephants’ majestic march, the cultural troupes made their entry into the procession. First, it was the Nadaswara team which started their performance followed by a saxophone presentation. The artists performing Veeragase, Kamsale and Dollu Kunita were among the highlights as they performed impressively.

Nagari, Puja Kunita, Chili Pili Gombe, Kombu Kahale, Garudi Gombe and Chende Vadana were the other cultural and folk troupes that added colour to the procession. The last was the Yakshagana performance by a local team.

Usually, all zilla panchayats in the State used to send their tableaux besides the government agencies and undertakings after getting their themes cleared. The procession used to get at least three troupes from every district. The pandemic altered the procession and its accompaniments. The artists hoped the next year’s Dasara would bring back the original glory of Jamboo Savari, with a lot in store for the visitors.