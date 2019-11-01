Cultural programmes to mark Rajyotsava fete in Dharwad

A variety of cultural programmes will be held on the premises of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha (KVS) here in connection with the Rajyotsava celebrations starting on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, KVS general secretary Prakash Udikeri said that folk cultural performances, classical music and felicitations to those who made strides in various fields and seniors would be held.

Bhyranatti Mutt seer Shantalinga Swami will inaugurate the programme, while the former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily will be the chief guest.

KVS president Patil Puttappa will preside over the programme. The inaugural session will be followed by a puppet show by Hulikunteraya Togalu Gombe Kalatanda of Ballari, he said.

The other programmes scheduled are as follows: November 2 — children’s folklore programme, senior surgeon Nitichandra Hattikal will inaugurate it; children of different government schools will present Dollu Kunita, Kolata, Bhajane, Janapada Nrutya, Diddata Kunita, Anga Sadhane and other performances.

November 3 — Nataka Sanje, theatre programme, senior theatre artiste Sashidhar Narendra will inaugurate it; artistes from Rangayana repertory will stage a Kannada play, Anna Saheba, directed by Veena Sharma.

November 4 — Hindustani classical music by Kaivalya Kumar, writer Srinivas Vadappai will inaugurate the programme.

November 5 — Nataka Sanje, Department of Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Sadashiv Marji will inaugurate it; artistes from Mandalagiri Guru Tontadarya Natya Sangha will stage a Kannada play, Atti Singari-Sosi Bangari, directed by Anand.

November 6 — Artistes from Ranga Aradhana Samskrutika Sangha will stage a Kannada play, Jal Pol, directed by Zakir Nadaf, Housing Minister V. Somanna will inaugurate the programme.

November 7 — Valedictory programme, Ilkal Chittaragi Vijaya Mahantesha Samsthana Mutt seer Gurumahanta Swami will be the guest of honour; neurologist S.P. Baligar, Kannada Sahitya Parishat district president Lingaraj Angadi and others will attend; Mr. Patil Puttappa will preside over the function.

As many as 53 eminent persons will be felicitated on the occasion, Mr. Udikeri said.