Cultural programmes, prize distribution mark SWRWWO award function

February 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The annual award function of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO) was held in Hubballi recently.

SWRWWO president Vandana Srivastava has stated that the organisation is a non-profit group dedicated to improving the welfare of railway employees and their families, with a focus on education, healthcare, and community development. It is striving to create a better environment for all employees.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjiv Kishore was the chief guest.

Various cultural programmes were organized and prizes were distributed to the children of Non-Gazetted Railway employees in three age group categories for On-the-Spot Drawing, Painting and Essay competitions.

This year, an amount of ₹42,900 was distributed as cash prizes to 52 winners in different age groups. Additionally, scholarships were awarded to the children of railway employees to support their educational aspirations.

SWRWWO operates three centres in SWR/HQ, including an English Medium High School, Tamanna school for special children and Little Oaks Creche.

The high school has undergone significant improvements, including infrastructure enhancements, a fully equipped science laboratory and enrichment of library, apart from organizing educational trips and workshops, she said.

The organization took a proactive role in promoting cleanliness through Swacchata Pakhwada campaigns, distributing eco-friendly sanitary pads and conducting educational programmes.

Additionally, SWRWWO donated essential equipment such as digital weighing machines, RO water filters, and microwave ovens to Central Hospital, enhancing healthcare facilities, she said.

Principal Heads of Department and senior officers were present on the occasion, said a release.

