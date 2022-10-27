Karnataka

Cultural programmes inaugurated

Cultural programmes were inaugurated at the Dasara exhibition grounds by the Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar, on Thursday. Exhibition Authority chairman Mirle Srinivas, Zoo Authority chairman Shivakumar and others were present.


