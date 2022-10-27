Cultural programmes were inaugurated at the Dasara exhibition grounds by the Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar, on Thursday. Exhibition Authority chairman Mirle Srinivas, Zoo Authority chairman Shivakumar and others were present.
Cultural programmes inaugurated
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.