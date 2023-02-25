Cultural performances, sport events enthral people at Kalyana Karnataka Utsav

February 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Multiple cultural activities, different sports events, helicopter rides and thought-provoking seminars marked the second day of the three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsav in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Thousands of people visited the Gulbarga University campus where the events were held.

The kite festival, which was inaugurated by Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, was among the major attractions. “Our youth are busy in mobile games. As an effort to wean them away from mobile addiction, we have included our traditional sports and cultural events in the utsav,” Mr. Revoor said.

KKRDB secretary Anirudh Sravan said that six teams from different parts of the country, those from Punjab and Maharashtra, participated in the kite festival by flying over 200 varieties of kites in the Kalaburagi skies.

The helicopter ride was another event that evoked a good response from the public. Many families and groups of friends were found enjoying the flying in the six-seater copter.

The Department of Information and Public Relations said that ₹3,800 would be charged per person for the 10-minute ride and appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity. The service would continue on Sunday and Monday and those interested can book by calling 8310698759, 9886377298, 8147849997, 9986140694.

Traditional wrestling competition, cattle show, painting competition, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and other sports and cultural events were also held as part of the utsav.

Though the utsav began as a low-key affair with the cultural procession in the morning, it gathered momentum by the evening with thousands of people thronging the Gulbarga University campus to watch the cultural performances. After Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba formally inaugurated the utsav, the cultural performance began.

The live concert of renowned playback singer Vijay Prakash stole the show. He went on to sing various songs including old and new Kannada film songs, a Vachana of Basavanna, a Tatvapada of Shishunal Sharif and a couple of Hindi songs. As Mr. Prakash sang songs on the stage till about 11 p.m., the audience, irrespective of age and gender, relentlessly danced to the tune in the gallery.

Thousands of vehicles carried the cultural enthusiasts from different parts of the district and even the region to the venue. Since the police department had made elaborate arrangements for parking and traffic movement, public faced no inconvenience.

The top brass of the bureaucratic apparatus in the district including Mr. Sravan, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan R. and Deputy Commissioner of Police Addur Srinivasalu were present.