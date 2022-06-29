‘Cultural leadership is the need of the hour’

Expressing concern over discordant notes in society, writer and critic Narahalli Balasubrahmanya has emphasised the need for cultural leadership to take forward the message of harmony.

Inaugurating a seminar on poet Channaveera Kanavi and poetess Shanthadevi Kanavi organised by Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad recently, Mr. Balasubrahmanya said: “At a time when cacophony is getting a upper hand, lack of cultural leadership has hit the State hard.”

He said that it is really a matter of concern that there is no place for soft words these days. “There is a need for a person who can speak clearly with a balanced state of mind. However, such a person is not to be seen. If there are no personalities that maintained social dignity, then agitations will lose meaning,” he said.

Mr. Balasubrahmanya said that once again a time has come for Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha, which had a glorious cultural past, to take the lead to protect Kannada culture.

He said that to bring about a change in society there is need for Satvik strength and now, it is time to re-introduce this strength to the younger generation and to do that, there is a need for creating a model.

“Channaveera Kanavi was part and parcel of every cultural agitation that took place at different stages in the State’s history post Independence. He gave fillip to agitations. His demise has made agitations weak,” he said.

Inaugurating the conference, writer Guruling Kapase recalled his association with the Kanavi couple and spoke about their contribution to Kannada literature and Kannada ethos.

President of Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha and former MLA Chandrakant Bellad presided over the inaugural session. Throughout the day, various literary sessions were held on the life and works of the Kanavi couple.