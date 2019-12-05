Cultural initiative that is a success

About a month ago, the district administration took up a novel initiative of using the historic Anand Mahal in the city to hold cultural events.

The district administration began calling local artistes to perform at the venue in the evenings on Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision has become such a success that the cultural events started attracting a good number of audience during the weekends.

Following the initiative, a number of local amateur artistes, classical singers, Ghazal singers are now getting opportunities to perform during the weekends.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts over two hours during which the audience is enthralled.

The event is free for artistes and the audiences; thus, artistes who are interested in showcasing their talent could submit a request to the district administration and give performances by bringing their own musical instruments.

“Besides this, even professional artistes could perform if they are given sponsorship by any private agency or individual. Since the district administration does not pay any remuneration to artistes, interested people could bring any artiste of their choice and let him perform here,” Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Mallikarjun, said.

He told The Hindu since there is no separate fund allocated for the event, the district administration is planning to give a concrete shape to it so that it becomes a regular feature.

“If we have funds, then we would invite some professional artiste which will allow more people to gather. The administration is also contemplating involving local businessmen to sponsor the events. So far, we are holding events on the weekends. But we are now contemplating fixing it only on the first weekend of the month instead of every weekend,” he said.

Admitting that they are facing financial problems, he, however, said that in no case, the programme would be shelved and it would continue after the required changes are made.