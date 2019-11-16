Cultural fiesta marks Appa’s birthday celebrations

The 85th birthday of the eighth peetadhipathi of Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Sharnbaswappa Appa was marked by a cultural fiesta on the main campus of Sharnbasva University here on Thursday.

The event also marked the 50th birthday celebrations of Matoshree Dakshayani Appa.

The programme started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Sarangadhar Deshikendra Swami of Saranga Mutt in Srisailam. The programme also included renditions of Dasoha Sutras and the life history of Sharnbasaveshwar.

The play Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai, enacted by the daughter of Sharnbasawappa Appa was praised by all.

The dance performance by the daughters of Dr. Appa — Komal, Shivani, and Maheshwari — and by his two-year-old son, Doddappa, was the cynosure of all eyes.

Shivaraj Shastri from Kannada Department at the Sharnbasaveshwar institution recited a poem for Dr. Appa. Sarangadhar Deshikendra Swami and Rajshekar Shivacharya Swami of Chowdapuri Mutt praised the contribution of Dr. Appa for empowering the people of Kalyan Karnataka.

The Sharnbasaveshwar Samasthan has been equipped with the state-of-art facilities which enable the students to hone their skills.