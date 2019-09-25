Cultural extravaganza awaits aficionados this Dasara

With only three days left for the Mysuru Dasara to begin, the city has been spruced up for the festivities.

The century-old Mysuru palace, which will be illuminated on all days of Navarathri, will be the cynosure of all eyes.

Dasara music and dance on the palace premises is reckoned to be prestigious as artistes of national and international repute consider the platform a prized one. They have been enthralling the connoisseurs of music with their performances every year. Music lovers eagerly look forward to the events at the palace and this year too, there is a lot in store for them.

Music and dance performances will set the ball rolling for the cultural programmes at multiple venues, including the palace. The events at the palace will start at 6 p.m. and go on till 10 p.m. every day. For four hours, there will be a mix up of dance, music and folk performances suiting the interests of the audiences.

On the inaugural day on September 29, Pankaj Udhas will enthral ghazal lovers with his soulful rendition. Prior to this, Vidushi Radhika Nandakumar will perform a play-based dance performance based on the work of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Musician Pandit Vishwamohan Bhat will present his Mohana Veenavadana concert. This will be followed by light music from singer Archana Udupa from Bengaluru on September 30.

On day three of the cultural show, the palace premises will be hosting a flute concert by Mysuru’s very own musicians Mysuru Manjunath and Mysuru Nagaraj. On October 2, Ramachandra Hadapada and team from Kalaburagi will present ‘Santha Sangeetha’ and veena recital by Suma Sudheendra from Bengaluru. Vijaya Prakash, the singer hailing from Mysuru, will mesmerise the audience with his performance ‘Gaana Sambarama’ on October 3. On this day, women artistes Nayana Bide and team, from Mangaluru, will present yakshagana.

Those who missed to see the performance of Miracle on Wheels from Bengaluru, should make sure to be seated on October 4 as the team has been invited to perform again at the palace. On October 5, Nagaraja Havaldaar will present Hindustani music and a group of artistes will present ‘Yuva Gana Siri’.

On the concluding day, there is a programme called Sunrise to Sunset bringing different types of classical programmes on stage, besides Janapada celebration by Ananya Bhat and Sangeetha Sudhe.

Artistes not finalised

The organisers are yet to finalise the artistes for Yuva Dasara, the biggest attraction for the youth, at the Maharaja College Grounds.

There is also no word yet on Dasara gold cards, which should have been launched by now since the countdown for the celebrations has begun. A government source told The Hindu that the gold cards were likely to be launched on September 27. This time, the cards will be put up for sale online and offline simultaneously. Special seating arrangements will be made for cardholders during the Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade on the day of Dasara finale.